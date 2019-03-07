Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

March 7, 2019 12:36 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 18 5 0 36 89 47 26 7 0
Northeastern 14 8 1 29 72 52 22 10 1
Providence 13 7 3 29 73 43 20 9 6
UMass Lowell 12 7 4 28 63 53 18 11 4
Boston U. 12 8 3 27 64 59 14 15 4
Maine 10 9 4 24 58 60 14 15 4
Boston College 10 10 3 23 61 57 11 19 3
New Hampshire 8 9 6 22 55 63 12 12 9
UConn 6 15 2 14 48 74 11 20 2
Vermont 5 16 2 12 39 57 12 19 2
Merrimack 4 18 2 10 48 105 7 24 3

Thursday’s Game

Boston College at Providence, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UMass at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Boston U. at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

End Regular Season

