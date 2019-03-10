Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|18
|6
|0
|36
|92
|51
|26
|8
|0
|Providence
|14
|7
|3
|31
|76
|44
|21
|9
|6
|Northeastern
|15
|8
|1
|31
|76
|52
|23
|10
|1
|UMass Lowell
|12
|7
|5
|29
|65
|55
|18
|11
|5
|Boston U.
|12
|9
|3
|27
|64
|65
|14
|16
|4
|Maine
|11
|9
|4
|26
|64
|60
|15
|15
|4
|Boston College
|10
|11
|3
|23
|62
|60
|11
|20
|3
|New Hampshire
|8
|10
|6
|22
|55
|67
|12
|13
|9
|UConn
|7
|15
|2
|16
|52
|77
|12
|20
|2
|Vermont
|5
|16
|3
|13
|41
|59
|12
|19
|3
|Merrimack
|4
|18
|2
|10
|48
|105
|7
|24
|3
___
Providence 3, Boston College 1
Northeastern 4, New Hampshire 0
UConn 4, UMass 3
UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 2
Maine 6, Boston U. 0
End Regular Season
