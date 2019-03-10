Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 18 6 0 36 92 51 26 8 0 Providence 14 7 3 31 76 44 21 9 6 Northeastern 15 8 1 31 76 52 23 10 1 UMass Lowell 12 7 5 29 65 55 18 11 5 Boston U. 12 9 3 27 64 65 14 16 4 Maine 11 9 4 26 64 60 15 15 4 Boston College 10 11 3 23 62 60 11 20 3 New Hampshire 8 10 6 22 55 67 12 13 9 UConn 7 15 2 16 52 77 12 20 2 Vermont 5 16 3 13 41 59 12 19 3 Merrimack 4 18 2 10 48 105 7 24 3

___

Thursday’s Game

Providence 3, Boston College 1

Friday’s Games

Northeastern 4, New Hampshire 0

UConn 4, UMass 3

Advertisement

UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 2

Saturday’s Game

Maine 6, Boston U. 0

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.