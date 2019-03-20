Listen Live Sports

Hopkins leads Texas Southern past New Orleans 95-89 in OT

March 20, 2019 10:35 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Justin Hopkins had a career-high 20 points as Texas Southern beat New Orleans 95-89 in overtime in the first round of the CIT on Wednesday night.

Jeremy Combs had 19 points for Texas Southern (22-13). Devocio Butler added 15 points. Jalyn Patterson had 14 points for the road team.

Butler hit 1 of 2 free throws with 16 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 81.

Bryson Robinson had 20 points for the Privateers (19-14). Jahmel Myers added 14 points. Troy Green had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

