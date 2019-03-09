Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Bucks, Box

March 9, 2019 11:24 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (114)

Bridges 7-9 0-0 15, Williams 2-9 0-0 5, Zeller 3-8 3-4 10, Walker 11-22 0-2 25, Batum 6-11 0-0 14, Kaminsky 4-8 4-4 16, Hernangomez 1-1 1-1 3, Graham 2-6 1-1 6, Monk 1-2 0-0 3, Bacon 1-5 0-0 3, Lamb 6-12 2-2 14. Totals 44-93 11-14 114.

MILWAUKEE (131)

Middleton 4-12 0-0 9, Antetokounmpo 7-11 10-10 26, Lopez 7-11 10-10 25, Bledsoe 3-10 2-4 11, Brogdon 7-13 2-2 18, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Ilyasova 3-7 1-1 7, Mirotic 6-10 1-2 18, Snell 2-7 0-0 4, Connaughton 1-2 0-0 2, DiVincenzo 4-7 0-1 11. Totals 44-90 26-30 131.

Charlotte 32 27 28 27—114
Milwaukee 24 31 39 37—131

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 15-39 (Kaminsky 4-5, Walker 3-8, Batum 2-7, Zeller 1-1, Monk 1-2, Bridges 1-2, Graham 1-3, Bacon 1-3, Williams 1-4, Lamb 0-4), Milwaukee 17-44 (Mirotic 5-7, Bledsoe 3-5, DiVincenzo 3-6, Brogdon 2-4, Antetokounmpo 2-4, Lopez 1-5, Middleton 1-7, Connaughton 0-1, Snell 0-2, Ilyasova 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 35 (Batum, Williams 8), Milwaukee 55 (Antetokounmpo 13). Assists_Charlotte 25 (Kaminsky, Batum, Walker 4), Milwaukee 27 (Antetokounmpo 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 24, Milwaukee 17. A_17,996 (17,500).

