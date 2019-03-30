Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hornets-Lakers, Box

March 30, 2019 12:50 am
 
CHARLOTTE (115)

Bridges 7-11 0-0 17, M.Williams 5-11 0-0 13, Biyombo 2-3 1-2 5, Walker 9-18 5-5 24, Bacon 8-14 2-2 21, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2 0-0 0, Kaminsky 4-6 3-3 13, Hernangomez 2-4 0-0 4, Graham 4-6 1-1 11, Monk 0-2 0-0 0, Lamb 1-11 4-4 7. Totals 42-88 16-17 115.

L.A. LAKERS (129)

James 11-19 1-2 27, Kuzma 9-16 0-0 20, McGee 4-6 2-2 10, Rondo 3-9 0-0 7, Caldwell-Pope 8-14 3-3 25, J.Williams 6-7 1-2 13, Wagner 2-4 1-1 6, Machado 0-0 0-0 0, Caruso 3-6 0-0 7, Stephenson 5-9 1-2 14, Bonga 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 51-91 9-12 129.

Charlotte 35 24 32 24—115
L.A. Lakers 33 36 32 28—129

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 15-39 (Bridges 3-4, M.Williams 3-6, Bacon 3-8, Kaminsky 2-2, Graham 2-4, Lamb 1-5, Walker 1-7, Monk 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2), L.A. Lakers 18-38 (Caldwell-Pope 6-10, James 4-7, Stephenson 3-5, Kuzma 2-8, Wagner 1-1, Caruso 1-3, Rondo 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 37 (Biyombo 9), L.A. Lakers 44 (Stephenson 13). Assists_Charlotte 26 (Walker 6), L.A. Lakers 34 (Rondo 17). Total Fouls_Charlotte 14, L.A. Lakers 17. A_18,997 (18,997).

