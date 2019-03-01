Hornets-Nets, Box

CHARLOTTE (123)

Bridges 3-5 0-0 7, M.Williams 5-8 0-0 11, Zeller 4-9 4-6 12, Walker 12-20 0-0 25, Batum 6-11 1-2 17, Kaminsky 7-12 0-0 15, Biyombo 0-2 2-2 2, Parker 6-12 0-0 12, Lamb 7-15 7-7 22. Totals 50-94 14-17 123.

BROOKLYN (112)

Harris 4-7 0-0 9, T.Graham 2-5 0-0 5, Allen 4-5 2-4 10, Russell 9-24 3-3 22, LeVert 6-11 0-0 14, Hollis-Jefferson 3-3 0-0 6, Carroll 5-10 7-8 20, Kurucs 3-4 0-0 6, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Dinwiddie 6-13 2-3 15, Napier 0-0 0-0 0, Crabbe 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 44-86 14-18 112.

Charlotte 31 37 30 25—123 Brooklyn 32 18 36 26—112

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 9-21 (Batum 4-8, Bridges 1-1, Walker 1-2, Kaminsky 1-2, M.Williams 1-2, Lamb 1-3, Zeller 0-1, Parker 0-2), Brooklyn 10-32 (Carroll 3-5, LeVert 2-4, T.Graham 1-3, Crabbe 1-3, Harris 1-4, Dinwiddie 1-5, Russell 1-7, Kurucs 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 40 (Zeller 9), Brooklyn 36 (Harris, LeVert 7). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Walker 7), Brooklyn 27 (Russell 9). Total Fouls_Charlotte 25, Brooklyn 19. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second). A_15,578 (17,732).

