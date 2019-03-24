Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Raptors, Box

March 24, 2019 8:30 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (115)

Bridges 7-12 0-0 16, Williams 4-6 0-0 10, Biyombo 3-4 0-0 6, Walker 3-17 7-7 15, Bacon 7-14 1-2 20, Kaminsky 4-8 0-0 9, Hernangomez 4-8 3-4 13, Graham 3-8 4-4 10, Monk 1-5 0-0 3, Lamb 5-11 0-0 13. Totals 41-93 15-17 115.

TORONTO (114)

Leonard 10-18 6-6 28, Siakam 9-14 4-4 23, Gasol 7-9 1-1 17, Lowry 3-5 0-0 7, Green 1-5 0-0 2, Powell 4-5 0-0 10, Anunoby 1-3 0-0 3, Ibaka 4-6 2-2 10, VanVleet 5-9 0-0 12, Lin 0-1 0-0 0, McCaw 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 45-77 13-13 114.

Charlotte 27 31 37 20—115
Toronto 32 25 26 31—114

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 18-41 (Bacon 5-8, Lamb 3-4, Hernangomez 2-2, Williams 2-4, Bridges 2-4, Walker 2-7, Monk 1-3, Kaminsky 1-5, Graham 0-4), Toronto 11-26 (Powell 2-2, Gasol 2-3, VanVleet 2-4, Leonard 2-6, Siakam 1-1, Lowry 1-3, Anunoby 1-3, McCaw 0-1, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 39 (Hernangomez 10), Toronto 35 (Leonard 9). Assists_Charlotte 32 (Walker 13), Toronto 29 (Gasol, Lowry 6). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Toronto 17. A_19,800 (19,800).

