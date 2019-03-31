Hornets-Warriors, Box

CHARLOTTE (90)

Bridges 4-10 0-0 9, Williams 1-5 0-0 2, Biyombo 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 4-14 0-0 9, Bacon 3-9 2-2 9, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-3 0-0 2, Kaminsky 4-10 0-0 10, Hernangomez 4-8 14-15 22, Mack 1-4 1-2 3, Graham 1-5 0-0 2, Lamb 3-7 4-4 11, Batum 1-3 0-0 2, Monk 3-6 1-2 9. Totals 30-85 22-25 90.

GOLDEN STATE (137)

Durant 5-5 0-0 11, Green 4-6 0-0 10, Cousins 3-4 2-2 8, Curry 8-14 4-4 25, Thompson 9-16 0-0 24, McKinnie 3-4 1-2 8, Jerebko 4-7 3-3 12, Looney 3-6 0-0 6, Bell 2-8 0-0 4, Bogut 3-4 0-0 6, Cook 8-13 0-0 21, Livingston 0-0 0-0 0, Iguodala 1-1 0-1 2. Totals 53-88 10-12 137.

Charlotte 27 22 23 18— 90 Golden State 35 36 34 32—137

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 8-32 (Monk 2-4, Kaminsky 2-5, Walker 1-4, Bacon 1-4, Lamb 1-4, Bridges 1-4, Williams 0-1, Hernangomez 0-1, Batum 0-2, Graham 0-3), Golden State 21-33 (Thompson 6-9, Cook 5-6, Curry 5-8, Green 2-4, Durant 1-1, McKinnie 1-2, Jerebko 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 28 (Bridges, Hernangomez 5), Golden State 50 (Bogut 8). Assists_Charlotte 24 (Lamb 5), Golden State 41 (Durant, Green 9). Total Fouls_Charlotte 11, Golden State 19. Ejected_Cousins. A_19,596 (19,596).

