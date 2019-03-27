Listen Live Sports

Humboldt’s playoff run comes to an end, 1 year after crash

March 27, 2019 3:55 pm
 
ESTEVAN, Saskatchewan (AP) — A year after several players were killed in a bus crash, the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team was eliminated from the postseason with a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 7 against the Estevan Bruins on Tuesday night.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League club led the opening-round series 3-1, but lost the final three games.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks on April 6, 2018, when their bus collided with a truck at a rural intersection, killing 16 people and injuring 13 others.

The Hawks went on to win the SJHL championship in 2018. However they were also eliminated from the playoffs in Game 7 after a 4-3 loss on Tuesday to the Yorkton Terriers.

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench tweeted that despite the loss, the team can still feel proud of its accomplishments.

“Way to go Broncos! Although last night’s loss was heartbreaking, you have done our city proud. This season was an inspiration to all, hold your heads high!” Muench said in his post.

