The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hungarian judge OKs extradition of Portuguese hacker

March 5, 2019 7:34 am
 
< a min read
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A court in Budapest has ordered the extradition to Portugal of a man linked to the Football Leaks whistleblower website.

The decision by the Budapest Metropolitan Court has been appealed by the lawyers of Rui Pinto, who is wanted in his native Portugal for attempted extortion, illegal access to data and other crimes connected to the release of secret information about the financial dealings of top European soccer clubs.

Pinto told the court he fears for his own life and his family’s, saying the case was “a matter of life or death. I ask you, please don’t send me back to Portugal.”

An appeals court is expected to issue a ruling within a few weeks. If the extradition is upheld, Portuguese authorities will have 10 days to take over custody of Pinto.

