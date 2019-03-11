Hurricanes-Avalanche Sums

Carolina 0 1 2—3 Colorado 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_McGinn, CAR, (hooking), 4:28; de Haan, CAR, (delay of game), 8:30.

Second Period_1, Carolina, Hamilton 13 (Svechnikov, Williams), 10:07. Penalties_Kerfoot, COL, (tripping), 2:03; Aho, CAR, (slashing), 14:55.

Third Period_2, Carolina, Svechnikov 16 (Teravainen, Faulk), 7:08. 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 17 (Pesce, Teravainen), 17:33. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-14-10_33. Colorado 14-11-13_38.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 1; Colorado 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 18-12-3 (38 shots-38 saves). Colorado, Grubauer 11-9-3 (32-30).

A_16,711 (18,007). T_2:19.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Jonny Murray.

