Hurricanes-Blue Jackets Sum

|Carolina
|0
|0
|0—0
|Columbus
|2
|0
|1—3
First Period_1, Columbus, McQuaid 3 (Panarin, Atkinson), 3:08. 2, Columbus, Savard 5 (Jenner), 5:54.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Columbus, Anderson 24 (Jones), 17:21 (sh).
Shots on Goal_Carolina 14-22-10_46. Columbus 14-2-4_20.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 1.
Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 18-13-3 (19 shots-17 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 31-22-1 (46-46).
A_18,832 (18,500). T_2:37.
Referees_Chris Lee, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Jesse Marquis.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.