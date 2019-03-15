Hurricanes-Blue Jackets Sum

Carolina 0 0 0—0 Columbus 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Columbus, McQuaid 3 (Panarin, Atkinson), 3:08. 2, Columbus, Savard 5 (Jenner), 5:54.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Columbus, Anderson 24 (Jones), 17:21 (sh).

Shots on Goal_Carolina 14-22-10_46. Columbus 14-2-4_20.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 1.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 18-13-3 (19 shots-17 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 31-22-1 (46-46).

A_18,832 (18,500). T_2:37.

Referees_Chris Lee, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Jesse Marquis.

