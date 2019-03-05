Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Bruins Sum

March 5, 2019 9:55 pm
 
Carolina 1 1 1 0—3
Boston 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 28 (de Haan, van Riemsdyk), 6:30.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Aho 29 (Niederreiter, Faulk), 1:10. 3, Boston, Wagner 10 (Carlo), 12:28. 4, Boston, DeBrusk 22 (Krejci), 18:12.

Third Period_5, Boston, Bergeron 23 (Marchand), 2:45 (sh). 6, Carolina, Williams 19 (Martinook, Pesce), 12:17.

Overtime_7, Boston, Krejci 16 (DeBrusk), 1:46.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 11-10-15-1_37. Boston 12-15-9-2_38.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 5; Boston 0 of 1.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 17-7-2 (38 shots-34 saves). Boston, Halak 18-9-4 (37-34).

A_17,565 (17,565). T_2:40.

Referees_Tim Peel, Furman South. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Brian Murphy.

