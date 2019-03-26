Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Capitals Sums

March 26, 2019 10:11 pm
 
Carolina 0 1 0—1
Washington 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 23 (Hagelin, Kuznetsov), 16:29. Penalties_Aho, CAR, (hooking), 10:21.

Second Period_2, Carolina, Hamilton 15 (Niederreiter, Williams), 15:38. Penalties_Mrazek, CAR, served by Williams, (hooking), 8:57.

Third Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 49 (Wilson, Kuznetsov), 4:31. 4, Washington, Carlson 13 (Orlov, Kuznetsov), 11:16. 5, Washington, Backstrom 19 (Carlson, Ovechkin), 17:33. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 10-7-11_28. Washington 10-11-7_28.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 0; Washington 0 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 20-14-3 (27 shots-24 saves). Washington, Holtby 29-19-5 (28-27).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:26.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Tim Nowak, Bryan Pancich.

