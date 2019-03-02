Hurricanes-Panthers Sum

|Carolina
|2
|0
|1
|1—4
|Florida
|2
|0
|1
|0—3
First Period_1, Carolina, B.McGinn 8, 1:26. 2, Carolina, McKegg 5 (van Riemsdyk, Wallmark), 2:05. 3, Florida, Borgstrom 6 (Pysyk, Hunt), 5:01. 4, Florida, Pysyk 1 (J.McGinn, Borgstrom), 11:50.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_5, Florida, Borgstrom 7 (J.McGinn, Hunt), 5:32. 6, Carolina, Pesce 6 (Staal), 8:19.
Overtime_7, Carolina, Aho 27 (Niederreiter), 1:46.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 7-9-9-1_26. Florida 12-9-11-2_34.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 0; Florida 0 of 2.
Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 15-12-3 (34 shots-31 saves). Florida, Montembeault 0-0-0 (26-22).
A_13,923 (19,250). T_2:29.
Referees_Justin St Pierre, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Pierre Racicot.
