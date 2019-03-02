Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Panthers Sum

March 2, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Carolina 2 0 1 1—4
Florida 2 0 1 0—3

First Period_1, Carolina, B.McGinn 8, 1:26. 2, Carolina, McKegg 5 (Wallmark, van Riemsdyk), 2:05. 3, Florida, Borgstrom 6 (Pysyk, Hunt), 5:01. 4, Florida, Pysyk 1 (J.McGinn, Borgstrom), 11:50.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_5, Florida, Borgstrom 7 (Hunt, J.McGinn), 5:32. 6, Carolina, Pesce 6 (Staal), 8:19.

Overtime_7, Carolina, Aho 27 (Niederreiter), 1:46.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 7-9-9-1_26. Florida 12-9-11-2_34.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 0; Florida 0 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 16-12-3 (34 shots-31 saves). Florida, Montembeault 0-0-1 (26-22).

A_13,923 (19,250). T_2:29.

Referees_Justin St Pierre, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

