Hurricanes-Penguins Sum

Carolina 0 0 1—1 Pittsburgh 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Wilson 2 (A.Johnson, Cullen), 10:45. 2, Pittsburgh, Cullen 7 (Dumoulin, A.Johnson), 18:45.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Pittsburgh, Hornqvist 18 (Bjugstad, Simon), 0:46. 4, Carolina, Slavin 8 (Svechnikov, Ferland), 12:12 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Carolina 9-9-20_38. Pittsburgh 12-7-9_28.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 0 of 1.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 19-11-2 (28 shots-25 saves). Pittsburgh, Murray 28-13-5 (38-37).

A_18,616 (18,387). T_2:40.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Derek Nansen.

