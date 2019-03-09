Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Predators Sum

March 9, 2019 11:10 pm
 
Carolina 2 0 3—5
Nashville 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Niederreiter 19, 14:29. 2, Carolina, Niederreiter 20 (Aho, Teravainen), 19:29 (pp).

Second Period_3, Nashville, Smith 18 (Ellis, Josi), 2:52.

Third Period_4, Carolina, Williams 20 (Teravainen, Faulk), 0:55 (pp). 5, Nashville, Boyle 17 (Turris), 2:35. 6, Carolina, Martinook 15 (Pesce, Wallmark), 6:38. 7, Nashville, Granlund 16 (Johansen, Arvidsson), 17:32. 8, Carolina, Aho 30 (Pesce), 19:40.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 16-8-8_32. Nashville 8-13-13_34.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 5; Nashville 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 17-12-3 (34 shots-31 saves). Nashville, Saros 15-9-2 (31-27).

A_17,724 (17,113). T_2:28.

Referees_Steve Kozari, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tony Sericolo.

