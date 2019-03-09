Hurricanes-Predators Sums

Carolina 2 0 3—5 Nashville 0 1 2—3

First Period_1, Carolina, Niederreiter 19, 14:29. 2, Carolina, Niederreiter 20 (Teravainen, Aho), 19:29 (pp). Penalties_Smith, NSH, (interference), 0:30; Irwin, NSH, (tripping), 3:52; Josi, NSH, (tripping), 4:17; Staal, CAR, (hooking), 12:06; Wallmark, CAR, (hooking), 16:14; Nashville bench, served by Gaudreau (too many men on the ice), 17:31.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Smith 18 (Josi, Ellis), 2:52. Penalties_Martinook, CAR, (tripping), 5:36; Subban, NSH, (tripping), 19:50.

Third Period_4, Carolina, Williams 20 (Teravainen, Faulk), 0:55 (pp). 5, Nashville, Boyle 17 (Turris), 2:35. 6, Carolina, Martinook 15 (Wallmark, Pesce), 6:38. 7, Nashville, Granlund 16 (Arvidsson, Johansen), 17:31. 8, Carolina, Aho 30 (Pesce), 19:40. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 16-8-8_32. Nashville 8-13-13_34.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 2 of 5; Nashville 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 17-12-3 (34 shots-31 saves). Nashville, Saros 15-9-2 (31-27).

A_17,724 (17,113). T_2:28.

Referees_Steve Kozari, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Tony Sericolo.

