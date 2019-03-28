Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IAAF clears more Russians to compete as neutral athletes

March 28, 2019 11:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MONACO (AP) — The IAAF has cleared four more Russians to compete as neutral athletes in international track and field events.

They include Russian national junior indoor 3,000-meter champion Lilia Mendaeva, race walker Alexei Shevchuk, heptathlete Elizaveta Kamenets and long jumper Rail Kutuev.

European under-18 decathlon champion Alexander Komarov has had his status upgraded, allowing him to compete in more events.

That takes the number of Russians with neutral status this season to 69. The Russian track federation says there have been 15 refusals this year and 162 applications have yet to be processed.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Russian officials say 73 Russians had the status at some stage last season.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.