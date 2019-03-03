Idaho State looks to end streak vs Weber State

Weber State (16-12, 10-7) vs. Idaho State (9-17, 5-12)

Holt Arena, Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks to extend Idaho State’s conference losing streak to six games. Idaho State’s last Big Sky win came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 81-79 on Feb. 7. Weber State came up short in an 85-61 game at Northern Colorado on Thursday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Idaho State’s Brandon Boyd has averaged 14.8 points while Balint Mocsan has put up 11.3 points. For the Wildcats, Jerrick Harding has averaged 22 points while Brekkott Chapman has put up 12.4 points and nine rebounds.

JUMPING FOR JERRICK: Harding has connected on 37.9 percent of the 145 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 86.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Weber State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 16-4 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bengals. Idaho State has 35 assists on 75 field goals (46.7 percent) over its previous three games while Weber State has assists on 42 of 84 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Sky teams.

