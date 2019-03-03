Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Idowu scores 21 to lead St. Peter’s over Fairfield 62-52

March 3, 2019
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Samuel Idowu finished 9-of-12 shooting and scored 21 points with 12 rebounds and St. Peter’s topped Fairfield 62-52 on Sunday.

KC Ndefo had 15 points, nine rebounds and a career-high six blocks for St. Peter’s (9-21, 6-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Davauhnte Turner, who led the Peacocks in scoring heading into the matchup with 17 points per game, scored just seven on 3-of-14 shooting. The Stags scored a season-low 16 points in the first half and finished just 18 of 52 (34.6 percent) from the field.

Neftali Alvarez had 16 points for the Stags (9-21, 6-12).

The Peacocks evened the season series against the Stags with the win. Fairfield defeated St. Peter’s 60-57 on Jan. 10. The Peacocks and the Stags next take the floor in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

