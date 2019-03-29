Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Im takes Dominican Republic lead in bid for Masters spot

March 29, 2019 6:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Likely needing to win to get a Masters spot through the world ranking, Sungjae Im rebounded from an early double bogey to take the second-round lead Friday in the PGA Tour’s Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

A day before his 21st birthday, the South Korean player finished with his second straight 5-under 67 for a one-stroke lead over Jonathan Byrd (67), Aaron Baddeley (67), Paul Dunne (69) and George McNeill (65).

At 59th this week, Im needs to get into the top 50 in the next ranking to play at Augusta National. The winner doesn’t earn an automatic Masters spot because the event is being played opposite the World Golf Championships event in Texas.

Im follow the double bogey on his second hole — the par-3 11th — with birdies on four of the next five. On his back nine, he rebounded from a bogey on the par-3 second with birdies on four of the final seven holes.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shot 79-80 to finish 127th out of the 128 players who completed two rounds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.