Impact beat Earthquakes 2-1

March 3, 2019 12:10 am
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Saphir Taider punched home a well-placed cross from Zakaria Diallo in the 44th minute and the Montreal Impact opened the season with a 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Ignacio Piatti tied it at 1 for the Impact with a rocket in the 29th minute. Piatti took Taider’s short corner and weaved into a soft spot in the defense to get an opening for the close-range shot.

Magnus Eriksson gave the Earthquakes the lead in the 11th minute, turning on Valeri Qazaishvili’s pass and sending in a left-footed shot from the top of the 18-yard box.

Coach Matias Almeyda made his Earthquakes debut.

