Impact-Dynamo, Sums

Montreal 1 0—1 Houston 1 1—2

First half_1, Montreal, Taider, 2 (Azira), 34th minute; 2, Houston, Rodriguez, 1 (Martinez), 36th.

Second half_3, Houston, Manotas, 2 (Quioto), 86th.

Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop; Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric.

Yellow Cards_Houston, Garcia, 75th; Quioto, 77th. Montreal, Sagna, 77th; Cabrera, 88th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Chris Wattam; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

A_12,601.

___

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Tommy McNamara, 74th), Memo Rodriguez (Romell Quioto, 65th); Marlon Hairston (Alberth Elis, 57th), Mauro Manotas.

Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera, Zakaria Diallo, Bacary Sagna; Mike Azira, Daniel Lovitz, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider (Shamit Shome, 84th); Orji Okwonkwo (Mathieu Choiniere, 46th), Maximiliano Urruti (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 80th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.