Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Impact-Dynamo, Sums

March 9, 2019 7:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Montreal 1 0—1
Houston 1 1—2

First half_1, Montreal, Taider, 2 (Azira), 34th minute; 2, Houston, Rodriguez, 1 (Martinez), 36th.

Second half_3, Houston, Manotas, 2 (Quioto), 86th.

Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop; Houston, Joe Willis, Tyler Deric.

Yellow Cards_Houston, Garcia, 75th; Quioto, 77th. Montreal, Sagna, 77th; Cabrera, 88th.

Advertisement

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins; Chris Wattam; Kevin Terry Jr. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

A_12,601.

___

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; A.J. DeLaGarza, Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Tommy McNamara, 74th), Memo Rodriguez (Romell Quioto, 65th); Marlon Hairston (Alberth Elis, 57th), Mauro Manotas.

Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera, Zakaria Diallo, Bacary Sagna; Mike Azira, Daniel Lovitz, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider (Shamit Shome, 84th); Orji Okwonkwo (Mathieu Choiniere, 46th), Maximiliano Urruti (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 80th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.