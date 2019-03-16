Impact-Orlando City, Sums

|Montreal
|2
|1—3
|Orlando
|0
|1—1
First half_1, Montreal, Okwonkwo, 0 (Taider), 14th minute; 2, Montreal, Piatti, 0 (Urruti), 15th.
Second half_3, Montreal, Piatti, 1 (Novillo), 80th; 4, Orlando, Dwyer, 1 (Patino), 90th.
Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop; Orlando, Brian Rowe, Greg Ranjitsingh.
Yellow Cards_Montreal, Azira, 32nd; Okwonkwo, 57th. Orlando, Rowe, 16th; O’Neill, 23rd; Acosta, 55th; Higuita, 90th.
Red Cards_Montreal, Diallo, 90th.
Referee_Tim Ford. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Jose Da Silva; Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Christopher Penso.
A_22,352.
___
Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera (Mathieu Choiniere, 83rd), Zakaria Diallo, Bacary Sagna; Mike Azira, Daniel Lovitz, Ignacio Piatti, Samuel Piette, Saphir Taider; Orji Okwonkwo (Harry Novillo, 74th), Maximiliano Urruti (Jukka Raitala, 76th).
Orlando_Brian Rowe; Carlos Ascues, Shane O’Neill (Josue Colman, 74th), Ruan; Danilo Acosta (Santiago Patino, 75th), Will Johnson (Cristian Higuita, 21st), Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Mendez; Dom Dwyer, Chris Mueller, Nani.
