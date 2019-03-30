Impact-Sporting KC, Sums

Montreal 0 1—1 Kansas City 3 4—7

First half_1, Kansas City, Russell, 2, 10th minute; 2, Kansas City, Nemeth, 2 (Fernandes), 43rd; 3, Kansas City, Gutierrez, 1 (Fernandes), 45th.

Second half_4, Kansas City, Russell, 3, 50th; 5, Kansas City, Nemeth, 3 (Russell), 68th; 6, Kansas City, Busio, 1, 78th; 7, Kansas City, Nemeth, 4, 84th; 8, Montreal, Taider, 3 (Urruti), 89th.

Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Montreal, Lovitz, 19th; Piette, 22nd.

Advertisement

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson; Jeremy Kieso; Christina Unkel. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

A_18,632.

___

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Andreu Fontas, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Gianluca Busio, 62nd), Felipe Gutierrez (Kelyn Rowe, 74th), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Yohan Croizet, 71st), Krisztian Nemeth, Johnny Russell.

Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera, Rudy Camacho, Bacary Sagna; Mike Azira, Daniel Lovitz, Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome (Clement Bayiha, 54th), Saphir Taider; Orji Okwonkwo (Jukka Raitala, 76th), Maximiliano Urruti (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 90th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.