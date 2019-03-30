Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Impact-Sporting KC, Sums

March 30, 2019 5:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Montreal 0 1—1
Kansas City 3 4—7

First half_1, Kansas City, Russell, 2, 10th minute; 2, Kansas City, Nemeth, 2 (Fernandes), 43rd; 3, Kansas City, Gutierrez, 1 (Fernandes), 45th.

Second half_4, Kansas City, Russell, 3, 50th; 5, Kansas City, Nemeth, 3 (Russell), 68th; 6, Kansas City, Busio, 1, 78th; 7, Kansas City, Nemeth, 4, 84th; 8, Montreal, Taider, 3 (Urruti), 89th.

Goalies_Montreal, Evan Bush, Clement Diop; Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas.

Yellow Cards_Montreal, Lovitz, 19th; Piette, 22nd.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson; Jeremy Kieso; Christina Unkel. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

A_18,632.

___

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Matt Besler, Andreu Fontas, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Gianluca Busio, 62nd), Felipe Gutierrez (Kelyn Rowe, 74th), Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Yohan Croizet, 71st), Krisztian Nemeth, Johnny Russell.

Montreal_Evan Bush; Victor Cabrera, Rudy Camacho, Bacary Sagna; Mike Azira, Daniel Lovitz, Samuel Piette, Shamit Shome (Clement Bayiha, 54th), Saphir Taider; Orji Okwonkwo (Jukka Raitala, 76th), Maximiliano Urruti (Anthony Jackson-Hamel, 90th).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.