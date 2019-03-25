Listen Live Sports

Indians 10, Rangers 1

March 25, 2019 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
Cleveland Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Mrtin cf 4 0 1 0 Sh.Choo dh 3 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 1 0 1 3 P.Wsdom ph 1 0 0 0
J.Buers lf 3 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
B.Wlson pr 0 0 0 0 d’Arnud 2b 1 0 0 0
Santana 1b 4 1 2 0 E.Andrs ss 3 0 1 0
U.Cantu 1b 1 0 0 0 E.White pr 1 0 0 0
Ramirez dh 4 0 0 0 N.Mzara rf 2 0 2 0
Holland ph 1 0 0 0 Santana rf 2 0 0 0
T.Nquin rf 3 0 1 1 J.Gallo lf 3 0 0 0
J.Lplow rf 2 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 1 0 0 0
B.Mller 2b 3 1 0 0 Cabrera 3b 2 0 1 0
Htcheon 2b 0 1 0 0 Dvidson 3b 2 0 0 0
R.Perez c 1 1 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 1 1 1 1
Plwecki c 1 2 1 2 Pr.Beck 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Mroff 3b 2 1 1 0 J.Mthis c 1 0 0 0
Krieger 3b 1 1 0 0 Trevino c 2 0 1 0
Brnrdno ph 1 0 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 0 0
Stamets ss 3 1 2 4 C.Tocci cf 1 0 1 0
Wkmatsu ss 1 1 1 0
Totals 36 10 10 10 Totals 33 1 7 1
Cleveland 000 410 032—10
Texas 000 010 000—1

E_Bernardino (1), d’Arnaud (6). LOB_Cleveland 7, Texas 7. 2B_Allen (5), Santana (6), Naquin (4). HR_Plawecki (2), Stamets (1), Guzman (5). SB_Martin (1), Calhoun (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco W, 3-1 5 2-3 5 1 1 0 4
Perez 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cimber 1 2 0 0 0 0
Otero 1 0 0 0 0 1
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Volquez L, 1-2 3 1-3 5 4 4 3 3
Sampson 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 3
Gomez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bird 1 0 0 0 1 0
Martin 2-3 2 3 0 1 1
Gardewine 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 3

HBP_by_Carrasco (Guzman), Volquez (Wilson), Martin (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:03. A_12,794

