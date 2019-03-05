Indians 11, White Sox 0

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Jon.Jay rf 3 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 3 1 1 2 T.Frost rf 1 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 0 1 1 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Kpnis 2b 3 0 1 0 T.Frbes pr 1 0 0 0 Y.Chang 2b 1 1 1 2 Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 1 2 1 Pterson 1b 1 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 1 0 0 2 Dlmnico dh 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce dh 3 0 0 0 M.Adlfo ph 1 0 1 0 Navarro ph 1 0 1 2 L.Grcia cf 2 0 0 0 Li-.Chu ph 1 0 0 0 Gnzalez cf 1 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 0 R.Goins ss 3 0 0 0 E.Haase c 0 0 0 0 L.Rvera ss 0 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 3 0 2 0 Mdrigal 2b 1 0 0 0 Johnson pr 1 1 0 0 M.Roman 2b 2 0 1 0 Flherty 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Tlson lf 2 0 1 0 Mathias pr 0 2 0 0 P.Tcker lf 1 0 0 0 B.Brnes lf 3 0 1 1 Gnzalez c 2 0 0 0 Mi.Papi pr 0 2 0 0 N.Nolan c 1 0 1 0 M.Mroff ss 2 1 1 0 J.Frmin pr 0 2 0 0 Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 32 11 12 11

Chicago 000 000 000—0 Cleveland 002 001 53x—11

DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Moroff (2). HR_Martin (2), Santana (3). SB_Thompson (1). SF_Chang (1), Bradley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Cease 1 2 0 0 0 0 Flores L, 1-2 2 3 2 2 0 1 Stephens 2 1 0 0 0 0 Medeiros 1 1 1 1 0 0 Vieira 1-3 2 4 4 2 1 Roach BS, 0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Guerrero 1 1 3 3 3 0 Cleveland Plutko W, 1-0 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 Taylor H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Hand H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 Wilson H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 Ramirez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Olson 1 2 0 0 0 0 Smith 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Roach (Haase).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:44. A_3,310

