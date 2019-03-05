Listen Live Sports

Indians 11, White Sox 0

March 5, 2019 6:33 pm
 
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jon.Jay rf 3 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 3 1 1 2
T.Frost rf 1 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 0 1 1
Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Kpnis 2b 3 0 1 0
T.Frbes pr 1 0 0 0 Y.Chang 2b 1 1 1 2
Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 1 2 1
Pterson 1b 1 0 0 0 Bradley 1b 1 0 0 2
Dlmnico dh 3 0 0 0 M.Joyce dh 3 0 0 0
M.Adlfo ph 1 0 1 0 Navarro ph 1 0 1 2
L.Grcia cf 2 0 0 0 Li-.Chu ph 1 0 0 0
Gnzalez cf 1 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 0
R.Goins ss 3 0 0 0 E.Haase c 0 0 0 0
L.Rvera ss 0 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 3 0 2 0
Mdrigal 2b 1 0 0 0 Johnson pr 1 1 0 0
M.Roman 2b 2 0 1 0 Flherty 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Tlson lf 2 0 1 0 Mathias pr 0 2 0 0
P.Tcker lf 1 0 0 0 B.Brnes lf 3 0 1 1
Gnzalez c 2 0 0 0 Mi.Papi pr 0 2 0 0
N.Nolan c 1 0 1 0 M.Mroff ss 2 1 1 0
J.Frmin pr 0 2 0 0
Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 32 11 12 11
Chicago 000 000 000—0
Cleveland 002 001 53x—11

DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Moroff (2). HR_Martin (2), Santana (3). SB_Thompson (1). SF_Chang (1), Bradley (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease 1 2 0 0 0 0
Flores L, 1-2 2 3 2 2 0 1
Stephens 2 1 0 0 0 0
Medeiros 1 1 1 1 0 0
Vieira 1-3 2 4 4 2 1
Roach BS, 0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Guerrero 1 1 3 3 3 0
Cleveland
Plutko W, 1-0 3 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Taylor H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hand H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 3
Wilson H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Ramirez H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Olson 1 2 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by_Roach (Haase).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:44. A_3,310

