Indians 11, White Sox 0

|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jon.Jay rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|T.Frost rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Kpnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frbes pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Chang 2b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Pterson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley 1b
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Dlmnico dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Joyce dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adlfo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Navarro ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|L.Grcia cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Li-.Chu ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Goins ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L.Rvera ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Mdrigal 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Roman 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Flherty 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tlson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Mathias pr
|0
|2
|0
|0
|P.Tcker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brnes lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gnzalez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Papi pr
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N.Nolan c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mroff ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|J.Frmin pr
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|32
|11
|12
|11
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|Cleveland
|002
|001
|53x—11
DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 7, Cleveland 5. 2B_Moroff (2). HR_Martin (2), Santana (3). SB_Thompson (1). SF_Chang (1), Bradley (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Cease
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flores L, 1-2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Stephens
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Medeiros
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vieira
|1-3
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Roach
|BS, 0-2
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Cleveland
|Plutko W, 1-0
|3 2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Taylor H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Wilson H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Olson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by_Roach (Haase).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Scott Barry; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:44. A_3,310
