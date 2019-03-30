Indians 2, Twins 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|J.Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|H.Ramirez dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.400
|Bauers lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Luplow ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Allen ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Miller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Moroff ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Stamets ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|3
|13
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Polanco ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Cruz dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|1-Cave pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|3
|10
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|001—2
|4
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|100
|000—1
|2
|0
a-struck out for Bauers in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Luplow in the 9th.
1-ran for Cruz in the 9th.
E_Perez (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Buxton (2). 3B_Polanco (1). HR_H.Ramirez (1), off Odorizzi. RBIs_H.Ramirez (1), Allen (1), Cruz (1). SF_Allen.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Cron 2). RISP_; Minnesota 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Cruz, Polanco. GIDP_Cron.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Miller, Moroff, Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|9
|108
|1.29
|Olson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Edwards, W, 1-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Hand, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|20
|0.00
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Odorizzi
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|11
|92
|1.50
|May
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.00
|Mejia
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Parker, L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Mejia 1-0. HBP_Bauer 2 (Cruz,Cruz). WP_Parker 2.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:00. A_15,271 (38,649).
