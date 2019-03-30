Listen Live Sports

Indians 2, Twins 1

March 30, 2019 5:47 pm
 
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martin cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143
J.Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .167
H.Ramirez dh 2 1 2 1 2 0 .400
Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Luplow ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Allen ph-lf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Miller 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Moroff ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Stamets ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 2 4 2 3 13
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Polanco ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .167
Cruz dh 2 0 0 1 1 0 .167
1-Cave pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Garver c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Totals 28 1 2 1 3 10
Cleveland 000 100 001—2 4 1
Minnesota 000 100 000—1 2 0

a-struck out for Bauers in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Luplow in the 9th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 9th.

E_Perez (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Buxton (2). 3B_Polanco (1). HR_H.Ramirez (1), off Odorizzi. RBIs_H.Ramirez (1), Allen (1), Cruz (1). SF_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Cron 2). RISP_; Minnesota 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cruz, Polanco. GIDP_Cron.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Miller, Moroff, Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 7 1 1 1 1 9 108 1.29
Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Edwards, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Hand, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 2 1 20 0.00
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Odorizzi 6 1 1 1 2 11 92 1.50
May 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00
Mejia 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00
Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Parker, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0 19 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Mejia 1-0. HBP_Bauer 2 (Cruz,Cruz). WP_Parker 2.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:00. A_15,271 (38,649).

