Indians 2, Twins 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martin cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143 J.Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .167 H.Ramirez dh 2 1 2 1 2 0 .400 Bauers lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Luplow ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 b-Allen ph-lf 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Miller 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Moroff ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Stamets ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 2 4 2 3 13

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Polanco ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .167 Cruz dh 2 0 0 1 1 0 .167 1-Cave pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Gonzalez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Garver c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Buxton cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333 Totals 28 1 2 1 3 10

Cleveland 000 100 001—2 4 1 Minnesota 000 100 000—1 2 0

a-struck out for Bauers in the 7th. b-out on sacrifice fly for Luplow in the 9th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 9th.

E_Perez (1). LOB_Cleveland 5, Minnesota 4. 2B_Buxton (2). 3B_Polanco (1). HR_H.Ramirez (1), off Odorizzi. RBIs_H.Ramirez (1), Allen (1), Cruz (1). SF_Allen.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Cron 2). RISP_; Minnesota 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Cruz, Polanco. GIDP_Cron.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Miller, Moroff, Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer 7 1 1 1 1 9 108 1.29 Olson 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Edwards, W, 1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Hand, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 2 1 20 0.00 Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Odorizzi 6 1 1 1 2 11 92 1.50 May 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 0.00 Mejia 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00 Rogers 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Parker, L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0 19 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Mejia 1-0. HBP_Bauer 2 (Cruz,Cruz). WP_Parker 2.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:00. A_15,271 (38,649).

