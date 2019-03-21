Listen Live Sports

Indians 4, Angels 2

March 21, 2019 12:50 am
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Upton dh 3 0 0 0 Ramirez dh 4 0 0 0
Bourjos cf 3 0 0 0 Plwecki c 3 1 1 0
Jo.Todd cf 1 0 0 0 E.Haase c 1 0 0 0
Ju.Bour 1b 4 0 1 0 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0
K.Smith c 4 1 2 0 U.Cantu pr 1 1 0 0
Ta.Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Lplow lf 3 1 2 3
J.Rojas 3b 1 0 1 0 B.Wlson pr 1 0 0 0
L Stlla 2b 3 1 1 0 Thmpson rf 3 1 1 0
M.Thiss ph 1 0 0 0 M.Mroff 2b 3 0 1 1
C.Pello rf 4 0 1 0 Stamets ss 1 0 0 0
Br.Lund lf 4 0 2 2 Wkmatsu ss 2 0 0 0
W.Tovar ss 2 0 0 0 Krieger 3b 3 0 2 0
Bldquin ss 1 0 0 0 St.Kwan cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 34 2 8 2 Totals 30 4 8 4
Los Angeles 000 200 000—2
Cleveland 300 001 00x—4

DP_Los Angeles 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Cleveland 3. 2B_Plawecki (5), Santana (5), Moroff (5), Krieger (1). 3B_Lund (4). HR_Luplow (3). CS_Wilson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Skaggs L, 1-2 5 5 3 3 0 2
Robles 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Hofacket 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Buttrey 1 1 0 0 1 1
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Carrasco W, 2-1 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 8
Ramirez H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Otero H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber H, 4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Peoples S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Carrasco (Upton).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jordan Baker; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:29. A_5,563

