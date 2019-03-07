Listen Live Sports

Indians 4, Diamondbacks 3

March 7, 2019 6:21 pm
 
Cleveland Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 0 K.Marte cf 3 1 3 0
M.Joyce ph 2 0 0 0 Ke.Cron 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Kpnis 2b 3 0 0 0 W.Flres 2b 3 1 2 2
Clement 2b 1 1 0 0 M.Szczr cf 1 0 0 0
R.Perez c 3 1 0 0 Escobar dh 3 0 0 0
E.Haase c 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr ph 1 0 0 0
J.Lplow lf 2 1 0 0 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0
Mercado cf 2 1 1 0 Almonte lf 1 0 0 0
Thmpson rf 3 0 1 2 Sza Jr. rf 2 0 1 0
Johnson rf 1 0 1 1 A.Young 2b 1 0 0 0
B.Brnes cf 1 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 3 0 1 0
Mi.Papi lf 1 0 0 0 Mthisen pr 1 0 0 0
Flherty 1b 2 0 0 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0
Rdrguez 1b 2 0 0 0 Chsholm ss 0 0 0 0
Y.Chang 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Jseph c 3 1 1 1
Stamets ss 1 0 0 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 0
M.Mroff ss 2 0 1 0 Tmlnson 3b 2 0 0 0
Mathias pr 1 0 0 0 S.Brito rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 5 3 Totals 33 3 9 3
Cleveland 002 000 200—4
Arizona 200 010 000—3

E_Chisholm (2), Tomlinson (2), Brito (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cleveland 12, Arizona 5. 2B_Thompson (2). HR_Flores (1), Joseph (1). SB_Barnes (1). CS_Souza Jr. (1), Ahmed (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bauer 4 5 2 2 0 2
Cimber 1 3 1 1 0 1
Grimm W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0
Wittgren H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wojciechowski H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Martinez S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Arizona
Greinke 2 1 0 0 2 3
Goldberg BS, 0-1 0 1 2 2 3 0
Rzepczynski 1 0 0 0 0 1
Andriese L, 0-1 3 1-3 2 2 2 1 3
Marksberry BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Sherfy 1 0 0 0 0 2
Bellow 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Greinke (Barnes).

WP_Martinez, Marksberry.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:04. A_9,390

