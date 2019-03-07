Indians 4, Diamondbacks 3

Cleveland Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Mrtin dh 3 0 1 0 K.Marte cf 3 1 3 0 M.Joyce ph 2 0 0 0 Ke.Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Kpnis 2b 3 0 0 0 W.Flres 2b 3 1 2 2 Clement 2b 1 1 0 0 M.Szczr cf 1 0 0 0 R.Perez c 3 1 0 0 Escobar dh 3 0 0 0 E.Haase c 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr ph 1 0 0 0 J.Lplow lf 2 1 0 0 Peralta lf 3 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 1 1 0 Almonte lf 1 0 0 0 Thmpson rf 3 0 1 2 Sza Jr. rf 2 0 1 0 Johnson rf 1 0 1 1 A.Young 2b 1 0 0 0 B.Brnes cf 1 0 0 0 Ja.Lamb 1b 3 0 1 0 Mi.Papi lf 1 0 0 0 Mthisen pr 1 0 0 0 Flherty 1b 2 0 0 0 N.Ahmed ss 3 0 1 0 Rdrguez 1b 2 0 0 0 Chsholm ss 0 0 0 0 Y.Chang 3b 3 0 0 0 C.Jseph c 3 1 1 1 Stamets ss 1 0 0 0 Hineman c 1 0 0 0 M.Mroff ss 2 0 1 0 Tmlnson 3b 2 0 0 0 Mathias pr 1 0 0 0 S.Brito rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 5 3 Totals 33 3 9 3

Cleveland 002 000 200—4 Arizona 200 010 000—3

E_Chisholm (2), Tomlinson (2), Brito (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cleveland 12, Arizona 5. 2B_Thompson (2). HR_Flores (1), Joseph (1). SB_Barnes (1). CS_Souza Jr. (1), Ahmed (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bauer 4 5 2 2 0 2 Cimber 1 3 1 1 0 1 Grimm W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 1 0 Wittgren H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wojciechowski H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Martinez S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 Arizona Greinke 2 1 0 0 2 3 Goldberg BS, 0-1 0 1 2 2 3 0 Rzepczynski 1 0 0 0 0 1 Andriese L, 0-1 3 1-3 2 2 2 1 3 Marksberry BS, 0-1 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Sherfy 1 0 0 0 0 2 Bellow 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_by_Greinke (Barnes).

WP_Martinez, Marksberry.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:04. A_9,390

