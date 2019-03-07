Indians 4, Diamondbacks 3

|Cleveland
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Mrtin dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Marte cf
|3
|1
|3
|0
|M.Joyce ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ke.Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Kpnis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Flres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Clement 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Szczr cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Escobar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Haase c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Lplow lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Almonte lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson rf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Sza Jr. rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Johnson rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|A.Young 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Brnes cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mi.Papi lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mthisen pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flherty 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rdrguez 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Chsholm ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Chang 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Jseph c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Stamets ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mroff ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Tmlnson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mathias pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brito rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|5
|3
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Cleveland
|002
|000
|200—4
|Arizona
|200
|010
|000—3
E_Chisholm (2), Tomlinson (2), Brito (1). DP_Cleveland 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Cleveland 12, Arizona 5. 2B_Thompson (2). HR_Flores (1), Joseph (1). SB_Barnes (1). CS_Souza Jr. (1), Ahmed (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bauer
|4
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Cimber
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Grimm W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Wittgren H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wojciechowski H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|Greinke
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Goldberg
|BS, 0-1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Rzepczynski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Andriese L, 0-1
|3 1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Marksberry
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sherfy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Bellow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_by_Greinke (Barnes).
WP_Martinez, Marksberry.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Mike Everitt; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:04. A_9,390
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.