The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indians 6, Dodgers 1

March 7, 2019 12:06 am
 
Cleveland Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Buers lf 3 0 1 0 Pderson lf 3 0 0 0
Mercado lf 2 2 2 1 D.Pters cf 1 0 0 0
T.Nquin rf 3 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0
Johnson rf 2 0 0 0 J.Peter 1b 1 0 0 0
Ramirez 3b 3 1 1 0 D.Frese 3b 3 1 1 0
Mathias 3b 1 1 0 0 Orlando rf 1 0 0 0
Santana 1b 3 1 0 0 Bllnger rf 3 0 0 0
Fdrwicz c 2 1 0 1 M.Beaty 3b 1 0 0 0
Ramirez dh 3 0 1 1 C.Tylor ss 3 0 0 0
Li-.Chu ph 1 0 0 0 Gav.Lux ss 1 0 0 0
Al.Call ph 1 0 1 1 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 1 1
Plwecki c 3 0 1 0 Perkins lf 2 0 1 0
Bradley pr 2 0 0 0 Verdugo cf 2 0 0 0
G.Allen cf 3 0 1 0 Estevez 2b 1 0 0 0
Mi.Papi lf 1 0 1 0 Ed.Rios dh 2 0 1 0
Stamets ss 3 0 1 0 B.Mller ph 2 0 1 0
Y.Chang ss 1 0 1 1 Ro.Gale c 0 0 0 0
Clement 2b 3 0 1 0 W.Smith c 2 0 0 0
Mnstrio 2b 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 6 12 5 Totals 33 1 5 1
Cleveland 000 200 112—6
Los Angeles 000 100 000—1

E_Clement (2), Schultz (1), Beaty 2 (2). LOB_Cleveland 9, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Bauers (1), Stamets (1), Chang (3), Freese (2), Hernandez (3), Rios (3). HR_Mercado (2). SB_Mercado (1), Ramirez (1), Clement (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Clevinger W, 1-0 3 1 0 0 1 3
Perez H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 1
Clippard H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Edwards H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Goody H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0
Cole H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pounders 1 0 0 0 1 3
Los Angeles
Hill L, 1-1 3 3 1 1 0 4
Schultz 1 1 1 0 0 1
Jansen 1 1 0 0 0 2
Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 0
Ferguson BS, 0-2 1 2-3 3 2 1 0 3
Broussard BS, 0-2 1 2 2 2 1 0
Sborz 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Edwards.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, John Tumpane; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_2:58. A_6,827

