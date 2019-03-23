Indians 8, Cubs 3

|Chicago
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Admes 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|L.Mrtin cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Russell ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|G.Allen cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|Ia.Happ 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Longo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bthncrt 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zagunis rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Berardi 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Myers rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Cratini 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Grcia 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Durna 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Buers lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Field lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|T.Gantt lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Vlzquez lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mrzilli cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Thmpson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rederer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|T.Davis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mroff 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|F.Arcia c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mnstrio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Young dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rocchio ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|T.Payne ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|Chicago
|200
|001
|000—3
|Cleveland
|150
|002
|00x—8
E_Adames (3), Happ (0), Bethencourt (1), Rocchio (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 10. 2B_Ramirez (3), Moroff (6). 3B_Russell (1), Rocchio (1). HR_Field (4), Ramirez 2 (2), Santana (4). SB_Marzilli (1), Naquin (2). SF_Zagunis (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Underwood Jr. L, 0-1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Zagurski
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Maples
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rosario
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wick
|1 1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Norwood
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mekkes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cleveland
|Kluber W, 1-0
|5 1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|7
|Hand
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Olson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Edwards
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Solter
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Kluber (Field).
Balk_Zagurski.
Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:46. A_10,311
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.