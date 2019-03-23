Listen Live Sports

Indians 8, Cubs 3

March 23, 2019 12:12 am
 
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Admes 3b 3 1 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 4 1 1 1
Russell ss 3 1 2 1 G.Allen cf 1 0 0 0
Hoerner pr 1 0 0 0 Ramirez dh 4 2 3 3
Ia.Happ 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Longo ph 1 0 0 0
Bthncrt 2b 1 0 0 0 Ramirez 3b 4 0 0 0
Zagunis rf 2 0 0 1 Berardi 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Myers rf 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 1 2 2
Cratini 1b 3 0 1 0 W.Grcia 1b 0 0 0 0
T.Durna 1b 1 0 0 0 J.Buers lf 3 0 0 0
J.Field lf 2 1 1 1 T.Gantt lf 1 0 1 0
Vlzquez lf 1 0 1 0 T.Nquin rf 3 1 1 0
Mrzilli cf 2 0 1 0 Thmpson rf 2 0 0 0
Rederer cf 1 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 1 1 0
T.Davis c 3 0 0 0 M.Mroff 2b 3 1 1 1
F.Arcia c 1 0 0 0 Mnstrio 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Young dh 3 0 0 0 Rocchio ss 4 1 2 1
T.Payne ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 38 8 12 8
Chicago 200 001 000—3
Cleveland 150 002 00x—8

E_Adames (3), Happ (0), Bethencourt (1), Rocchio (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cleveland 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Cleveland 10. 2B_Ramirez (3), Moroff (6). 3B_Russell (1), Rocchio (1). HR_Field (4), Ramirez 2 (2), Santana (4). SB_Marzilli (1), Naquin (2). SF_Zagunis (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Underwood Jr. L, 0-1 1 4 4 4 1 2
Zagurski 1 2 2 0 1 0
Maples 1 1 0 0 0 1
Rosario 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Wick 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
Norwood 1 2 0 0 0 1
Mekkes 1 1 0 0 1 2
Cleveland
Kluber W, 1-0 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 7
Hand 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Olson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Edwards 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Goody 1 0 0 0 0 1
Solter 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Kluber (Field).

Balk_Zagurski.

Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:46. A_10,311

