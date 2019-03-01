Listen Live Sports

Indians 8, Dodgers 4

March 1, 2019 11:16 pm
 
Los Angeles Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pderson lf 3 0 0 0 L.Mrtin cf 3 0 3 0
D.Pters cf 2 0 1 0 Mercado cf 2 0 0 0
Verdugo cf 3 0 1 0 T.Nquin rf 3 1 1 0
Santana 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Brnes rf 2 1 1 1
Hrnndez 2b 3 0 1 0 Ramirez dh 1 0 0 0
L.Lndon lf 2 0 0 0 Johnson pr 1 1 0 0
M.Beaty 3b 3 0 1 0 Navarro ph 1 1 1 0
L.Vlera 2b 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 1 2 1
W.Smith c 2 1 0 0 W.Grcia 1b 2 0 1 1
J.Thole c 1 1 1 0 J.Buers lf 2 0 0 0
Orlando rf 3 0 1 0 Mi.Papi lf 1 1 0 0
M.Ahmed ss 0 1 0 0 R.Perez c 3 0 1 2
Perkins 1b 4 0 1 0 E.Haase c 2 0 1 0
Ke.Ruiz dh 4 1 1 2 M.Mroff 3b 3 0 0 0
Gav.Lux ss 3 0 1 1 Mathias 3b 0 0 0 0
C.Rncon rf 1 0 0 0 Y.Chang ss 3 1 1 1
Freeman ss 1 0 0 0
Clement 2b 3 1 2 0
Krieger 2b 1 0 0 1
Totals 37 4 9 3 Totals 37 8 14 7
Los Angeles 020 000 020—4
Cleveland 004 101 11x—8

E_Verdugo (1), Chang 2 (2). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Cleveland 10. 2B_Hernandez (2), Beaty (1), Naquin (2), Garcia (2), Clement (1). 3B_Lux (1). HR_Barnes (1), Chang (1). SB_Bauers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Stripling 2 2 0 0 0 3
Ferguson L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 4 4 3 0 2
Floro 1 4 1 1 0 1
Santana 2 1 1 1 1 4
White 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Cabrera 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Martin 1 2 1 1 0 1
Cleveland
Cole BS, 0-1 2 3 2 2 1 3
Hand W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Otero H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cimber H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Martinez H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Taylor 1 1 0 0 0 0
Kaminsky 1 3 2 2 1 2
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Ferguson (Ramirez), Santana (Johnson).

WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:02. A_5,469

