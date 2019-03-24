Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians sign veteran infielder Brad Miller

March 24, 2019 2:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Indians have signed infielder Brad Miller to a major league contract.

Miller was signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 27. He opted out of it on March 21 and signed with the Indians, who will start the season with second baseman Jason Kipnis and shortstop Francisco Lindor on the injured list.

The Indians cleared a roster spot for Miller by placing pitcher Danny Salazar on the 60-day injured list while he rehabs his right shoulder from surgery.

Miller joins Max Moroff and Eric Stamets in the middle infield.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Federal Data Strategy and Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force squadron practices supply drop above Mount Fuji

Today in History

1948: President Truman signs Marshall Plan

Get our daily newsletter.