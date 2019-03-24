Indians sign veteran infielder Brad Miller

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Indians have signed infielder Brad Miller to a major league contract.

Miller was signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 27. He opted out of it on March 21 and signed with the Indians, who will start the season with second baseman Jason Kipnis and shortstop Francisco Lindor on the injured list.

The Indians cleared a roster spot for Miller by placing pitcher Danny Salazar on the 60-day injured list while he rehabs his right shoulder from surgery.

Miller joins Max Moroff and Eric Stamets in the middle infield.

