IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Lineup

March 9, 2019 5:08 pm
 
After Saturday qualifying; race Sunday
On St. Petersburg street circuit
St. Petersburg, Fla.
Lap length: 1.8 miles

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:00.4594, 107.179 mph.

2. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:00.5570, 107.007.

3. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:00.6884, 106.775.

4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:00.8544, 106.484.

5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:01.0784, 106.093.

6. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:01.7739, 104.899.

7. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:00.9531, 106.311.

8. (23) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 1:01.0146, 106.204.

9. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:01.0185, 106.197.

10. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:01.0944, 106.065.

11. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:01.4182, 105.506.

12. (81) Ben Hanley, Chevrolet, 1:02.3703, 103.896.

13. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:04.6298, 100.263.

14. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 1:00.9061, 106.393.

15. (20) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 1:06.1422, 97.971.

16. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 1:00.9495, 106.318.

17. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, no time, no speed.

18. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:01.1345, 105.996.

19. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, no time, no speed.

20. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:01.1511, 105.967.

21. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, no time, no speed.

22. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:01.1579, 105.955.

23. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, no time, no speed.

24. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:01.3785, 105.574.

