Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar-INDYCAR Classic

March 23, 2019 6:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Saturday
At Circuit of The Americas
Austin, Texas
Lap length: 3.41 miles
(Car number in parentheses)

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:46.0177 (115.792 mph)

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:46.1761 (115.619)

3. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:46.3228 (115.460)

4. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:46.3594 (115.420)

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

5. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:46.5680 (115.194)

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:46.9375 (114.796)

7. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:46.3438 (115.437)

8. (31) Patricio O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:46.3807 (115.397)

9. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 1:46.5421 (115.222)

10. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:46.9676 (114.764)

11. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 1:47.3956 (114.306)

12. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:48.0634 (113.600)

13. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:46.8253 (114.917)

14. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:47.7109 (113.972)

15. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:46.8670 (114.872)

16. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:48.4259 (113.220)

17. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 1:47.0702 (114.654)

18. (20) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 1:48.4523 (113.193)

19. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 1:48.4895 (113.154)

20. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:48.6521 (112.984)

21. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevrolet, 1:48.6343 (113.003)

22. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:48.9030 (112.724)

23. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:49.1795 (112.439)

24. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 1:50.0743 (111.525)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.