IndyCar-INDYCAR Classic

Saturday At Circuit of The Americas Austin, Texas Lap length: 3.41 miles (Car number in parentheses)

1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 1:46.0177 (115.792 mph)

2. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 1:46.1761 (115.619)

3. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 1:46.3228 (115.460)

4. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 1:46.3594 (115.420)

Advertisement

5. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 1:46.5680 (115.194)

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 1:46.9375 (114.796)

7. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 1:46.3438 (115.437)

8. (31) Patricio O’Ward, Chevrolet, 1:46.3807 (115.397)

9. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 1:46.5421 (115.222)

10. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 1:46.9676 (114.764)

11. (19) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 1:47.3956 (114.306)

12. (4) Matheus Leist, Chevrolet, 1:48.0634 (113.600)

13. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 1:46.8253 (114.917)

14. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 1:47.7109 (113.972)

15. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 1:46.8670 (114.872)

16. (7) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 1:48.4259 (113.220)

17. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 1:47.0702 (114.654)

18. (20) Ed Jones, Chevrolet, 1:48.4523 (113.193)

19. (21) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 1:48.4895 (113.154)

20. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 1:48.6521 (112.984)

21. (32) Kyle Kaiser, Chevrolet, 1:48.6343 (113.003)

22. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 1:48.9030 (112.724)

23. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 1:49.1795 (112.439)

24. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 1:50.0743 (111.525)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.