IndyCar Schedule and standings

March 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.) (Josef Newgarden)

March 24 — IndyCar Classic, Austin, Texas

April 7 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, Birmingham

April 14 — Grand Prix of Long Beach (Calif.)

May 11 — IndyCar Grand Prix, Indianapolis

May 26 — Indianapolis 500

June 1 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 1), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 2 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Race 2), Belle Isle Park, Mich.

June 8 — DXC Technology 600, Fort Worth, Texas

June 23 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 14 — Honda Indy Toronto

July 20 — Iowa Corn 300, Newton

July 28 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio

Aug. 18 — ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 24 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 1 — Grand Prix of Portland (Ore.)

Sept. 22 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Salinas, Calif.

Points Leaders Through March 10

1. Josef Newgarden, 53

2. Scott Dixon, 40

3. Will Power, 37

4. Felix Rosenqvist, 33

5. Alexander Rossi, 31

6. James Hinchcliffe, 28

7. Simon Pagenaud, 26

8. Colton Herta, 24

9. Santino Ferrucci, 22

10. Jack Harvey, 20

11. Spencer Pigot, 19

12. Graham Rahal, 18

13. Marco Andretti, 17

14. Zach Veach, 16

15. Tony Kanaan, 15

16. Max Chilton, 14

17. Charlie Kimball, 13

18. Ben Hanley, 12

19. Takuma Sato, 11

20. Marcus Ericsson, 10

