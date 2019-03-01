Listen Live Sports

Iona beats Rider 86-79, claims at least share of title

March 1, 2019 10:59 pm
 
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Asante Gist had a season-high 22 points as Iona clinched at least a share of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular-season title, topping Rider 86-79 on Friday night for the Gaels’ seventh straight win.

E.J. Crawford added 21 points and eight rebounds for the Gaels. Gist hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Rickey McGill had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Iona (14-15, 12-6). Tajuan Agee added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Frederick Scott had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Broncs (15-14, 10-7). Stevie Jordan added 16 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Anthony Durham had 12 points.

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Broncs this season. Iona defeated Rider 77-71 on Jan. 25. Rider finishes out the regular season against Marist on the road on Sunday. Iona next takes the floor in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

