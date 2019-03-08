Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Iona defeats St. Peter’s 73-71 in MAAC tourney

March 8, 2019 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — E.J. Crawford and Tajuan Agee scored 26 points apiece as Iona narrowly beat St. Peter’s 73-71 in the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday night.

Rickey McGill had 18 points for Iona (15-15).

Davauhnte Turner had 23 points for the Peacocks (10-22). KC Ndefo added 12 points and four blocks. Samuel Idowu had 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.