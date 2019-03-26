Listen Live Sports

Islanders-Blue Jackets Sums

March 26, 2019 10:04 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0—0
Columbus 1 0 3—4

First Period_1, Columbus, Dzingel 25 (Werenski, Jenner), 5:43 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Barzal (too many men on the ice), 4:00; Dubois, CBJ, (roughing), 19:10; Barzal, NYI, (roughing), 19:10.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_2, Columbus, Panarin 26 (Duchene, Atkinson), 2:38. 3, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 17, 11:14. 4, Columbus, Atkinson 39 (Jones, Duchene), 19:33. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-9-7_26. Columbus 7-15-11_33.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 0; Columbus 1 of 1.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 22-14-2 (32 shots-29 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 33-23-1 (26-26).

A_17,928 (18,500). T_2:26.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Kory Nagy.

