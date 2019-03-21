Islanders-Canadiens Sum

N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0—0 Montreal 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Armia 11 (Drouin, Weal), 19:53 (pp).

Second Period_2, Montreal, Weber 13, 1:03. 3, Montreal, Drouin 18 (Kotkaniemi, Armia), 6:00. 4, Montreal, Weal 6 (Benn, Thompson), 8:19.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-10-8_28. Montreal 13-13-8_34.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Montreal 1 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 20-12-5 (12 shots-12 saves), Greiss 22-13-2 (22-18). Montreal, Price 31-22-5 (28-28).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:22.

Referees_Chris Lee, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.