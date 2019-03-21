Listen Live Sports

Islanders-Canadiens Sums

March 21, 2019 10:06 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0—0
Montreal 1 3 0—4

First Period_1, Montreal, Armia 11 (Drouin, Weal), 19:53 (pp). Penalties_Petry, MTL, (cross checking), 6:56; Weber, MTL, (hooking), 8:35; Nelson, NYI, (interference), 17:24; Komarov, NYI, (tripping), 19:31.

Second Period_2, Montreal, Weber 13, 1:03. 3, Montreal, Drouin 18 (Kotkaniemi, Armia), 6:00. 4, Montreal, Weal 6 (Benn, Thompson), 8:19. Penalties_None.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Shaw, MTL, (interference), 15:04; Hickey, NYI, Major (fighting), 17:31; Gallagher, MTL, Major (fighting), 17:31; Martin, NYI, Misconduct (misconduct), 19:14.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 10-10-8_28. Montreal 13-13-8_34.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3; Montreal 1 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 20-12-5 (12 shots-12 saves), Greiss 22-13-2 (22-18). Montreal, Price 31-22-5 (28-28).

A_21,302 (21,288). T_2:22.

Referees_Chris Lee, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Derek Nansen.

