The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Islanders-Flyers Sum

March 23, 2019 4:04 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 2—4
Philadelphia 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Hagg 5 (Gudas, Hartman), 6:39. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 23 (Mayfield, Toews), 14:27.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 4 (Boychuk, Barzal), 10:58.

Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 8 (Couturier, Giroux), 6:16 (pp). 5, N.Y. Islanders, Jo.Bailey 15 (Nelson, Ladd), 16:03. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Jo.Bailey 16 (Komarov, Pelech), 17:26.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 14-15-11_40. Philadelphia 10-5-9_24.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 5; Philadelphia 1 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 21-12-5 (24 shots-22 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 15-11-1 (40-36).

A_19,668 (19,543). T_2:25.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Scott Driscoll.

