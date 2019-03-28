Islanders-Jets Sum

Listen Live Sports

March 28, 2019 11:15 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 3—5
Winnipeg 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Lowry 10 (Tanev, Beaulieu), 0:13. 2, Winnipeg, Lowry 11 (Trouba, Tanev), 6:11. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Barzal 18 (Eberle), 10:19.

Second Period_4, Winnipeg, Tanev 14 (Beaulieu, Lowry), 3:46. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 28 (Bailey, Pulock), 6:06 (pp).

Third Period_6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 36 (Trouba, Wheeler), 6:46 (pp). 7, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 16 (Pulock, Pelech), 7:49. 8, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 20 (Beauvillier, Pulock), 18:14. 9, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 17 (Lee, Barzal), 18:47.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 12-20-12_44. Winnipeg 18-8-11_37.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4; Winnipeg 1 of 4.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 23-12-5 (37 shots-33 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 32-22-2 (44-39).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:30.

Referees_Francis Charron, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Trent Knorr.

