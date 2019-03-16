Islanders-Red Wings Sum

|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|0—1
|Detroit
|1
|1
|0—2
First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou 25 (DeKeyser), 2:59. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 26 (Nelson, Toews), 10:18.
Second Period_3, Detroit, Athanasiou 26 (Bertuzzi, DeKeyser), 9:57.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 16-14-12_42. Detroit 7-5-10_22.
Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 3.
Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 21-12-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Detroit, Bernier 7-17-5 (42-41).
A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:26.
Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Scott Driscoll.
