Islanders-Red Wings Sum

March 16, 2019 3:35 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 0—1
Detroit 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Athanasiou 25 (DeKeyser), 2:59. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 26 (Toews, Nelson), 10:18.

Second Period_3, Detroit, Athanasiou 26 (Bertuzzi, DeKeyser), 9:57.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 16-14-12_42. Detroit 7-5-10_22.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 21-12-2 (22 shots-20 saves). Detroit, Bernier 7-17-5 (42-41).

A_19,515 (20,000). Referees_Pierre Lambert, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Scott Driscoll.

