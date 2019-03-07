Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Islanders-Senators Sums

March 7, 2019 10:17 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2—4
Ottawa 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Filppula 14 (Leddy, Komarov), 5:44. 2, Ottawa, Tkachuk 15 (Harpur, Duclair), 7:00. 3, N.Y. Islanders, Filppula 15 (Kuhnhackl), 15:24. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Ottawa, Lindberg 7 (Ryan, Gibbons), 9:13. Penalties_Boychuk, NYI, (cross checking), 5:32; Tkachuk, OTT, (tripping), 11:11; Wolanin, OTT, (delay of game), 14:10; Barzal, NYI, (tripping), 14:47.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Beauvillier 16 (Barzal, Pelech), 12:29. 6, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 19, 19:11. Penalties_Smith, OTT, (roughing), 14:11; Cizikas, NYI, (roughing), 14:11; Cizikas, NYI, (slashing), 14:11; Smith, OTT, (roughing), 14:11.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 13-10-8_31. Ottawa 12-17-8_37.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 19-10-2 (37 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 11-17-1 (30-27).

A_11,967 (18,572). T_2:30.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Steve Barton.

