The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Islanders-Wild Sums

March 17, 2019 9:25 pm
 
N.Y. Islanders 1 1 0 1—3
Minnesota 0 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Eberle 14 (Barzal), 9:28. Penalties_Martin, NYI, (holding), 3:00; Ladd, NYI, (slashing), 6:55; Fiala, MIN, (slashing), 13:38; Pelech, NYI, (hooking), 17:56.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Parise 25 (Suter, Donato), 11:11 (pp). 3, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 27 (Toews, Nelson), 16:12 (pp). Penalties_Lee, NYI, (interference), 4:57; Greiss, NYI, served by Bailey, (slashing), 9:46; Staal, MIN, (interference), 15:11.

Third Period_4, Minnesota, Spurgeon 14 (Donato, Staal), 7:15 (pp). Penalties_Nelson, NYI, (holding), 5:59.

Overtime_5, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 22 (Barzal), 1:04. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 9-3-7-1_20. Minnesota 4-16-14_34.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 2; Minnesota 2 of 6.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 22-12-2 (34 shots-32 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 6-6-3 (20-17).

A_18,696 (18,064). T_2:35.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Steve Miller, Mark Shewchyk.

